New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The single-day peak demand for power is expected to increase by up to 35,000 MW in April 2023 and the government has started preparations to meet the same, Union minister R K Singh said on Wednesday.

Speaking to PTI, the minister for power, new & renewable energy said he is taking up a meeting this evening to review the preparation of the expected demand which will be seen in April next year.

According to official figures, the maximum all-India power demand met at 2:51 pm in April 2022 was 201.066 GW.

The single-day demand is expected to grow by 30,000 MW to 35,000 MW in April, Singh said on the sidelines of the launch of 'Plan on Transmission System for integration of 500-MW non-fossil Fuel Capacity by 2030'.

"Today, on a daily basis the demand is 20,000 MW-25,000 MW more over the corresponding day last year...The meeting is about what will be the demand in April and how prepared we are to meet that," he said.

Power Secretary Alok Kumar, Chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Ghanshyam Prasad besides other government officials are part of the meeting, the minister said.

