New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday met Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda and discussed ways to deepen collaboration between the countries.

"They explored opportunities for deeper collaboration in #investment, #innovation and economic growth," the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

Also Read | What Is Phantom Vibration Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment.

In a separate post, the ministry said Sitharaman met Dominique Hasler, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Sport Government of The Principality of Liechtenstein, in New Delhi.

They discussed avenues for economic cooperation, investment and deriving shared benefits for both nations, the ministry added.

Also Read | Delhi CM Announcement Date, List of Front-Runners: Top Leadership Begins Talks To Select Next Chief Minister, Reports Say Woman Candidate Could Be Chosen; Check Full Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)