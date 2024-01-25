New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a 100 MW solar project under an e-reverse auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL).

SJVN bagged the 100 MW solar project at the rate of Rs 2.54/unit on a build-own and operate basis through a tariff-based competitive bidding process of GUVNL Phase XXI, a company statement said.

According to the statement, SJVN has secured the full quoted capacity of a 100 MW solar power project through e-Reverse Auction conducted by GUVNL.

This ground-mounted solar project will be developed by SJVN through its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) at a tentative cost of Rs 550 crore.

The project will be executed by SGEL in Solar Park being developed by Gujarat Industrial Power Corporation Limited in Khavda, Gujarat, through an EPC contract. The power purchase agreement will be executed after the issuance of the Letter of Award from GUVNL.

The project is expected to generate about 252 million units in its first year of commissioning, and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 5,866 million units.

Further, the commissioning of this solar project is anticipated to reduce 2,87,463 tonnes of carbon emissions.

With this addition, SJVN's project portfolio stands at 59,872 MW. The company is marching forward tirelessly to achieve its new mission of 12,000 MW by 2026 and shared vision of 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

