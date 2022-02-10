New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) State-owned SJVN Ltd posted a 19 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 235.46 crore in the December 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenue.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 197.57 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 5s & ROG Phone 5s Pro India Launch Confirmed for February 15, 2022.

Its total income during October-December 2021 rose to Rs 610.45 crore, compared with Rs 533.57 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of directors in the aforesaid meeting have also approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share (of face value Rs 10 each) for 2021-22.

Also Read | CISF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1149 Constable (Fire) Posts at cisfrectt.in; Check Details Here.

The record date for the same is fixed on February 22, 2022. The payment of the dividend will start from February 28, 2022. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)