New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Small farmers across the country will benefit from the Budget 2023-24 in which emphasis has been laid on promoting modern farm technologies, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday.

Tomar said the overall budgetary allocation for his ministry has been increased to an estimated Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the 2023-24 financial year, which includes Rs 60,000 crore for the government's ambitious scheme PM-KISAN.

Also Read | Fizzy Drinks, Processed Foods, Breakfast Cereals May Be Linked to Increased Risk of Fatal Cancer: Study.

"Small farmers will be benefited from the budget. Emphasis has been laid on promoting agriculture sector through technology," the minister said in a statement.

Many important provisions have been made in the Budget for agriculture and farmers' welfare, including hike in farm credit to Rs 20 lakh crore for the next fiscal, promotion of millets and startups, he added.

Also Read | Adani Enterprises Share Prices Nosedive 27% To Close at Rs 2,179.75.

Small and marginal farmers with less than two hectares of land account for 86 per cent of the total cultivators in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)