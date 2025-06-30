Shimla, June 30 (PTI) A smile is a global language, and dental professionals play a vital role in bringing genuine smiles to countless faces, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Monday.

He was addressing the valedictory ceremony of "Eruption–2025", the inter-college fest organised by the Government Dental College and Hospital, Shimla, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Lauding the contributions of the college since its inception in 1994, the governor said it has played a key role in producing skilled and compassionate dental professionals.

Shukla emphasised that dental education is not merely a profession but a service rooted in empathy and responsibility, and urged young professionals to stay updated with emerging technologies.

Praising the students' cultural performances, he said they have not only excelled academically but also showcased the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. As a token of appreciation, he announced a contribution of Rs 2 lakh from his discretionary fund to encourage their artistic efforts.

Eruption is more than a cultural or academic celebration -- it is a platform for talent, vision, and collective consciousness, he said.

Such events allow students to nurture skills beyond the classroom, from art and music to teamwork and leadership, he added.

Reiterating his state-wide anti-drug campaign, the governor said the movement is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and urged youth to remain vigilant.

"Himachal is known for its honesty and innocence, which anti-social elements try to exploit. We must take this issue seriously and unite to eliminate drug abuse," Shukla said.

Earlier, Principal Dr Ashu Gupta presented an overview of the college's academic and co-curricular initiatives.

