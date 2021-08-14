New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Saturday reported a 73 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 11.4 crore for the quarter ended June.

Also Read | Mahindra XUV 700 Unveiled Globally; Check Features, Specifications & Variants.

Its net profit stood at Rs 6.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Realme GT Series To Replace Realme X Series, Confirms CEO Madhav Sheth: Report.

Total income rose to Rs 525 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 359.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)