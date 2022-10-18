New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Sojitz Corporation on Tuesday divested 2.83 per cent stake in auto component major Samvardhana Motherson International for Rs 825 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Sojitz Corporation offloaded 12,80,00,000 shares, amounting to 2.83 per cent stake in the company.

Also Read | Adani Defence Systems and Technologies To Acquire Air Works for Rs 400 Crore.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 64.53 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 825.98 crore.

In July 2020, the Motherson Group announced that they will reorganise its businesses and will change the name of Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) to Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL).

Also Read | Apple Likely To Launch Foldable iPad in 2024: Report.

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International closed 7.73 per cent lower at Rs 63.85 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)