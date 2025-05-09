New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday conducted a comprehensive review of key maritime projects to ensure normal cargo movement.

Considering the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, the Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister directed officials to ensure that the business remains normal, according to an official statement.

"Sonowal also reviewed measures to be taken to ensure smooth and regular movement of cargo operations," it added.

Major organisations under the ministry, including the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd (IPRCL), Indian Port Global Ltd (IPGL), Directorate General of Shipping, and Mumbai Port Authority, participated in the day-long meeting.

In a detailed interaction with the CMD and directors of SCI, Sonowal reviewed current operations, fleet augmentation, and long-term expansion strategies aligned with the government's Vision 2047, the statement said.

SCI, India's strategic national shipping line, plays a pivotal role in advancing maritime self-reliance and capacity enhancement.

According to the statement, an in-depth review of the Greenfield Mega Port project at Vadhavan was held with JNPA chairman Unmesh Wagh and senior officials.

The minister stressed the need to fast-track the development of the port.

He also met IPGL chairman Sunil Mukundan to assess the company's global performance.

Discussions also included the progress and future plans for Chabahar Port in Iran and Sittwe Port in Myanmar, key projects that aim to expand India's maritime footprint internationally, the statement noted.

Secretary (Ports, Shipping and Waterways) TK Ramachandran, Joint Secretary (Ports) R Lakshmanan, were also present and participated in high-level deliberations.

