New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has rebranded all its network channels to be more aligned with the Japanese conglomerate's global ethos, the company said in a statement on Monday.

According to N P Singh, managing director and CEO, SPNI, "The power of the Sony brand and its values have driven our work ethics so far, and today, it reflects in our channel-brand architecture as well."

"The work that we started three years ago has now reached fruition. We are creating a powerful unified entertainment conglomerate with a broader appeal by refocusing our existing channel portfolio in its latest look and feel," he added.

Sony's networks exist at the intersection of technology and entertainment -- and the logos reflect this. The new branding colours are energetic, inspiring and remind us of a brilliant light spectrum, it said.

"The curve in the logo comes from the swing of the Sony-S, with the dominant background being synonymous with the Sony brand. With this uniform shape and the associative play of colours, Sony has created a visual thread that connects the diverse family of Sony's networks and reflects the 360-degree entertainment experience," the statement said. PTI

