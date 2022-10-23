The 18th match of the ongoing T20I World Cup, super 12 stage will see South Africa (SA) taking on Zimbabwe (ZIM) on 24 October at Blundstone Arena in Bellerive, Hobart. The clash will commence at 01:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction SA vs ZIM T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live: India Rise to Top Spot in Group 2 With Win in Final Over Thriller Against Pakistan.

Before the marquee event commenced, South Africa had to encounter a series loss against India. However, the proteas will be in high spirits ahead of their first super 12 stage match, after a dominating victory over New Zealand in a warm-up game lately. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe must be pumped up to kick-off the super 12 stage after getting through the round 1. Zimbabwe defeated Ireland and Scotland in the group B to qualify for the next round.

SA vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock (SA), Regis Chakabva (ZIM) could be taken as our wicket-keepers

SA vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - David Miller (SA), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Ryan Burl (SA) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

SA vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Wayne Parnell (SA), Sean Williams (ZIM) could be our all-rounders

SA vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Kagiso Rabada (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) could form the bowling attack

SA vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Regis Chakabva (ZIM), David Miller (SA), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Ryan Burl (SA), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Wayne Parnell (SA), Sean Williams (ZIM), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM).

Sikandar Raza (ZIM) could be named as the captain of your SA vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Quinton de Kock (SA) could be selected as the vice-captain.

