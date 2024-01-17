New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The much-awaited 'Sopan Festival', touted to be a celebration of young musicians and dancers, will take centre stage from January 18.

To be held at Triveni Auditorium, the four-day festival will feature scholarship holders from Sahitya Kala Parishad who will showcase their expertise in classical music, dance, drama, and visual art.

It will be inaugurated by Delhi's Art, Culture and Languages Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

"When the vibrant talents of today's youth unite, dedicating their time and energy to championing our traditional Indian art forms like dance, music, and instruments, it fills us with immense pride and joy.

"Sopan Festival is one of the most anticipated youth festivals for both the artists and the audience. It fosters a deeper connection with our roots," Bhardwaj said in a statement.

Hindustani classical vocalists Rekha Pandey, Ameen Khan and Suraj, Odissi dancer Madhyama Segal and contemporary dancer Nanda Kumar are among the artistes participating in the festival.

The festival will conclude on January 21 with performances by Kuchipudi exponent Reddi Lakshmi, Kathak dancer Ashmita Mishras, and Bharatanatyam dancer Meera S Unnithan, followed by a theatre act by Amarjee Rai.

