Lucknow, May 7 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led government on Thursday calling it "unproductive and incompetent".

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav mocked the government's ambitious USD 1-trillion economy target and alleged that the state witnessed unprecedented levels of corruption under BJP rule.

"They showed us a dream of a trillion-dollar economy. But where is the employment, where are the jobs, where is the investment?" he asked.

"If the investment figures they flaunted were real, there would have been jobs too." Citing media reports, he alleged massive tax frauds in the state under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

"We've seen tax evasion of Rs 165 crore and Rs 300 crore. These are organised scams meant to benefit a select few," he said.

"Corruption is at its peak, and because of this, inflation is also rising," the SP chief said.

Yadav also criticised the poor state of education and employment in the state, blaming increasing privatisation and lack of government support.

"The government promised affordable education and better jobs, but all they've delivered is delivery-boy employment," he remarked.

"Education, employment, and opportunities are being snatched from the PDA families (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak)," he said.

On the issue of cybercrime, he said that despite tall claims about digital governance, UP tops the charts in cyber frauds.

"IAS officers, doctors, police officers -- no one is safe. Even well-informed people are falling prey to these scams while the government sits idle," he claimed.

Yadav declared that the upcoming 2027 assembly elections would be "Yogi vs the Pratiyogi (job aspirants)."

"The educated youth, job aspirants, and those who seek quality education and employment will remove this government," he said.

He also raised concerns about the state of public healthcare, citing a recent visit to a cancer institute in Lucknow which was built during the Samajwadi Party regime.

"A family had to travel all the way from Gorakhpur to Lucknow for treatment. Imagine the state of healthcare in the chief minister's own constituency," Yadav said.

"If a district where the CM frequently holds public meetings can't offer basic treatment, what's the point of having a medical college or an AIIMS there?", he said.

He termed the government's privatisation push "shameful," warning that public assets were being sold off systematically. "If everything is being sold, the government should at least declare what's left. Even the Jaiprakash Narayan Convention Centre in Lucknow is up for sale," he alleged.

On a question about the state's crackdown on illegal encroachments in districts like Pilibhit, Bahraich, and Shravasti, Yadav said such actions should not be taken when the country is facing serious security threats.

"Even the CM's residence does not have a sanctioned map," he quipped.

Yadav also asserting that SP workers would now reach every village and town to build the party's grassroots organisation. "Our workers will take real public issues to the people and pave the way for forming a new government," he said.

