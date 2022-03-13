New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) A special reserve fund set up in 2018 to deal with market fluctuations and other eventualities has acted as a saviour for Khadi institutions by cushioning them against the steep price hike of raw cotton, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission said on Sunday.

In 2018, KVIC had decided to create a Products Price Adjustment Account (PPA), a reserve fund for its 5 Central Sliver Plants (CSPs), to meet market-driven eventualities.

These CSPs are purchasing cotton and converting it into sliver and roving for the supply to Khadi institutions, which convert it into yarn and fabric.

The PPA fund was created by transferring just 50 paise to it from each kilogram of the total sliver/roving sold by these CSPs.

"Three years down the line, when the entire textile sector is facing the brunt of short-supply and a steep hike in the price of raw cotton, KVIC has decided not to increase the cost of sliver/roving being supplied to the Khadi institutions by its sliver plants across the country despite the cotton prices surging by over 110 per cent," the Commission said in a statement.

Instead, KVIC will bear the excess cost of Rs 4.06 crore on procurement of raw cotton bales at the increased rates from the PPA fund, it added.

The price of raw cotton has increased from Rs 36,000 per candy to Rs 78,000 per candy (each candy weighs 365 kg) in the last 16 months. This has put a direct impact on production of cotton apparels by major textile companies across the country, that have also reduced the production by 30-35 per cent in recent months.

The decision to create the reserve fund comes as a "big relief" for over 2,700 registered Khadi institutions and over 8,000 Khadi India Outlets that are already grappling with production & marketing challenges due to restrictions imposed during the pandemic, KVIC stated.

The Commission largely purchases cotton bales from Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for its 5 CSPs located at Kuttur, Chitradurga, Sehore, Raebareli and Hajipur that convert various varieties of cotton into sliver and roving.

KVIC will require 6,370 cotton bales of different varieties by 31 March 2022 which, as per the current rate, will cost Rs 13.25 crore as against Rs 9.20 crore as per the old rates.The price difference of Rs 4.05 crore will be met from the PPA reserve created by KVIC in these days, it said.

"The reserve fund has ensured that Khadi institutions in the country remain unaffected by the price rise and the prices of Khadi cotton apparels also do not go up," the Commission stated.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said this decision would save both Khadi institutions as well as Khadi buyers from any adverse impact of price rise. Khadi has nearly 9 per cent share in the Indian textile industry and produces nearly 150 million sq metre fabric per year.

