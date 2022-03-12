Tim Draper told the press, "BADGE will be in the top 10 crypto currency rankings in the future."

BADGE has made it clear that it will become a world-renowned crypto currency like BTC, ETH, BNB, and XRP.

In fact, Elon Musk's projects ranked 13th and 15th in Dogecoin and 15th in Shiba Inu, and BADGE is almost certain given that Elon Musk, as well as Mac Zuckerberg and Tim Draper, are involved.

Conclusion

The influencer will get a Cryptonite badge with the same emblem as the blue BadgeBadge. A blue mark shows next to the account holder's name on social networking sites such as Instagram and Twitter. The Cryptonite emblem acts as a mark of recognition, improving the influencers' trustworthiness. When influencers premiere their BadgeBadge on social media, they will be able to maintain their BadgeBadge on a semi-permanent basis for free.

This BadgeBadge will also provide its bearers with a variety of additional benefits. The influencer will be rewarded Cryptonite's token, i.e. the Badge Town, based on their performance. It will serve as a reward. It provides VIP services to subscribers based on the number of badges they have acquired. They will also provide free first-class services from 5-star sponsors from across the world, such as the United States, Dubai, and Singapore.