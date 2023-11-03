New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) SpiceJet on Friday said it is adding 44 flights in the winter schedule that will serve new and existing routes.

The struggline carrier has inducted eight Boeing 737s, including four 737 MAX.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

"Shillong will be connected with Kolkata for the first time on SpiceJet's network with daily flights," it said in a release.

Among others, the carrier is enhancing connectivity between Chennai and Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata, and Jaipur and Delhi.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

The winter schedule 2023 is effective from October 29 to March 30 next year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)