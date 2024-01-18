Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Aerial logistics' drone startup BonV Aero on Thursday said it has raised Rs 6 crore in a round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

The infused capital will primarily be utilised for expanding the team and internal R&D focused on enhancing products for customers, researching propulsion systems and advancing power plants, IPV said in a statement.

BonV Aero helps aerial mobility through electric vehicles for goods and passenger transportation, specialising in aerial vehicles tailored for challenging terrains, such as the Himalayas.

The company's focus includes defence logistics, emergency medical services, supply chain logistics and rapid commerce deliveries, as per the statement.

"Funds will be deployed to mature our current aerial platform and conduct demonstrations to scale orders in this segment. The support from IPV investors significantly bolsters our confidence in the path we've travelled," said Satyabrata Satapathy, co-founder and CEO of BonV Aero.

Incubated at AIC CV Raman Global University in Odisha, BonV has developed India's first logistic aerial vehicle, capable of carrying 50 kilos over 10 kilometres at 10,000 feet in hilly regions, according to the statement.

