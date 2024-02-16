New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Captain Fresh, a fish and seafood tech startup, has raised USD 25 million (around Rs 208 crore) from investors to expand business.

In a statement, the company said it has raised USD 25 million as part of a continuing larger funding round. The company had raised USD 20 million in September last year, taking the Series C round to USD 45 million.

Also Read | AP TET 2024 Exam: Registration for Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Ends on February 18, Apply Online at aptet.apcfss.in.

Nekkanti seafoods group and British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution, participated in this extended round.

"Proceeds from this fund raise are aimed at fuelling its distribution presence in the US and Europe...," it said.

Also Read | Mizoram Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Establishment of the State of Mizoram.

The company's product portfolio encompasses over 100 species of fish and seafood, sourced from over a dozen countries and catering to customers in over 30 countries.

Captain Fresh has offices in India, the US, Dubai, Paris, Oslo, Amsterdam and Madrid.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)