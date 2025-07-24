Bengaluru, Jul 24 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday directed local bodies to strictly enforce the ban on the manufacture and sale of Gowri and Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris.

He instructed officials to encourage the stocking, transportation, and sale of eco-friendly, colorless clay idols of Gowri and Ganesha instead of PoP idols coated with chemical paints that are harmful to the environment and water bodies, Khandre said in a press release.

Also Read | Is NOIDA Tax-Free? Will Residents of Noida Not Have To Pay Tax From FY 2024-25? Check Who Gets Tax Exemptions and How.

The minister's directive comes ahead of the Gowri and Ganesha festivals, scheduled for August 26 and 27.

PoP Ganesha idols are made using a powder containing calcium, sulfate, and hemihydrate. They contain hazardous elements including sulfur, phosphorus, gypsum, and magnesium.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"These idols are coated with chemical paints containing mercury, cadmium, lead, and carbon. When immersed in water bodies, the heavy metals dissolve, posing health risks to people and livestock," Khandre said.

He added the environment department has been directed to raise public awareness, as these idols also cause the death of aquatic life.

The minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment noted that a circular prohibiting the manufacture, storage, and sale of PoP Ganesha idols had been issued earlier.

After assuming office, a government order was issued in 2023 reinforcing this ban, which local bodies must implement strictly, the release added.

With a month remaining for the festivals, Khandre instructed officials to take immediate steps to monitor and curb the storage and transportation of PoP idols.

He also directed officials to engage with welfare associations in multi-storied buildings, residential complexes, and local communities to encourage residents to use only eco-friendly Ganesha idols, the release further said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)