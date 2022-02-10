New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Strides Pharma Science on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 126.65 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 35.15 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 794.39 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 832.02 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

"We expect the growth momentum in the US to pick up in coming quarters driven by new product launches from the combined portfolio,” Strides Pharma Science Managing Director & CEO R Ananthanarayanan said in a statement.

The company's performance in the other regulated markets continues to be steady and the drug maker is witnessing healthy traction across key markets.

"We continue to focus on expanding our product offering in these markets to drive the next leg of growth. The emerging markets performance during the quarter was driven by our institutional business with healthy procurement from our partners," Ananthanarayanan said.

The company's cost initiatives have started yielding results and have witnessed improvements in base cost structures, he added.

"As we further scale our businesses across regions, we expect improvement in operating leverage in coming quarters," Ananthanarayanan said.

