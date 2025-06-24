Lucknow, Jun 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Tuesday said the state has an adequate stock of fertilisers and announced strict action against those selling soil nutrients at higher prices.

Speaking to reporters, Shahi said all 75 districts currently have 25.74 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers available, ensuring there is no shortage.

Also Read | OPSC AIO Admit Card 2025 Out at opsc.gov.in: OPSC Releases Hall Ticket for Written Exam of Assistant Industries Officer Posts, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

He further warned that any retailer found selling fertilisers at inflated rates would face stern consequences.

The minister also informed that surprise inspections were conducted on June 22 and 23 in Lucknow, Sitapur, and other districts. During these inspections, officials checked registers, stocks, rate boards, and receipts of several shops.

Also Read | SBI PO Notification 2025: Application Process Begins for 541 Probationary Officers Posts at sbi.co.in, Know How To Apply.

"Cases of overpricing, tampering with records, and improper tagging were found, and action was promptly taken, some establishments were sealed, and their licenses either suspended or cancelled. FIRs have also been registered against offenders," Shahi said.

Sitapur's District Agriculture Officer Manjeet Kumar was suspended, he added.

All officers across the state were also instructed through video conferencing to make sure fertiliser sales were transparent and properly monitored. Officers in border districts, including those near other states and international borders, were told to stay alert.

Current fertiliser stock in Uttar Pradesh includes Urea: 15,71,000 metric tonnes, DAP: 2,98,000 metric tonnes, NPK: 3,02,000 metric tonnes, Potash: 81,000 metric tonnes, and SSP: 3,22,000 metric tonnes, Shahi said in a statement issued by the state government.

In Lucknow's Bakshi Ka Talab area, two fertiliser shops were inspected, and their sales registers were checked.

Farmers contacted by phone confirmed that they were charged higher prices for fertiliser. Based on their statements, FIRs were registered against these sellers, and their licenses have been cancelled.

During inspections in Sidhauli and Sanda of Sitapur district, some shopkeepers locked their shops and ran away. Their shops were sealed, and inventory is being prepared. Samples have been collected, and further strict action will be taken after the reports come in.

In the Khadda area of Kushinagar district and Dera Bazar of Balrampur district, farmers complained over the phone that they were charged extra for urea, sulfur, and zinc.

Following these complaints, FIRs were registered against the sellers and their licenses have been cancelled.

The minister made it clear that no company's fertiliser will be forced upon farmers. If any retailer tries to sell other products, along with the main fertiliser as a bundled deal, an FIR will be registered against them.

Retailers have been instructed to clearly display the rate list in their shops, provide receipts to buyers, and sell fertilisers only based on the farmer's land records ('khatauni').

He also pointed out that the state had initially issued 1,07,000 retail fertiliser licenses, out of which more than 23,000 inactive licenses have been removed from the portal. Going forward, only active and functioning retailers will be allowed to sell soil nutrients.

He further stated that the government aims to encourage farmers to use fertilisers in a balanced manner. Excessive use of chemical fertilisers negatively affects soil fertility. Hence, in the future, fertiliser use will be more regulated and based on scientific guidance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)