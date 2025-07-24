Latur, Jul 24 (PTI) A Class 11 boy from a shelter home for underprivileged students marked his first day at a junior college in Maharashtra's Latur not by boarding a bus or riding a bicycle, but running for 16 km to reach the campus.

An education department official lauded the boy's initiative to run for health and education, saying it was an inspiration for others.

Also Read | Indian Army Agniveer Results 2025: Result Likely to Be Out This Week; Know How to Check at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Next Steps for Qualified Candidates and Required Documents for Phase II.

Rahul Rathod's run on Wednesday was not just a test of physical endurance but a powerful message on the importance of fitness, education and determination, the education and college officials said.

The boy, son of sugarcane labourers and inmate of a local shelter home for underprivileged students for the last six years, covered the distance on foot in 1 hour and 15 minutes without using any public transport.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Upon reaching the college premises, its principal, staff and Latur district education department's assistant director Sanjay Panchgalle welcomed him.

"He has set a new benchmark of inspiration. Students like Rahul enrich the spirit of educational institutions," Panchgalle said on the occasion.

Passionate about javelin throw and weightlifting, the boy has participated in marathons in Dharashiv, Latur and Pune, and said he aspires to join the Indian Police Service and represent the country in the Olympics.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)