Coimbatore, Jan 6 (PTI) Students of Isha Samskriti, a school, on Sunday rendered the 'Pancha Ratna Kirtanas' and paid a tribute to saint Thiyagaraja at the ongoing Thiyagaraja 'aradhana' at the Gothandramar Temple here.

Also Read | Vivo T1 5G Price in India & Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch.

The 'aradhana' concludes on February 8, a press release from Isha said.

“Thiyagaraja Swami worshipped the Lord by singing his kirtanas. Isha Samskriti students dedicated the kirtanas to the Swami. They play Carnatic music very well and are also good at singing 'Thevaram'. The students have learnt not only music but also dance and martial arts. They excel in the art of yoga and meditation," writer Marabin Maindan Muthiaa said.

Also Read | OnePlus Y1S, OnePlus Y1S Edge Smart TVs To Be Launched in India Soon: Report.

Their tribute received accolades from music enthusiasts, the release said

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)