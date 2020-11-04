New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries continued their rally for the second consecutive day and closed with nearly 4 per cent gain on Wednesday on the back of higher quarterly profit.

The stock closed at Rs 504.30, a rise of 3.96 per cent on BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.81 per cent to Rs 518.15.

On NSE, it gained 3.92 per cent to settle at Rs 504.65.

In volume terms, 13.33 lakh shares were traded on BSE and 4.81 crore on NSE.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday had gained nearly 4 per cent.

On Tuesday, the drug major had reported a 70.36 per cent jump in its

consolidated net profit at Rs 1,812.79 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, mainly on account of robust sales and exceptional tax gains.

