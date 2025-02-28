Chandauli (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) Four people, including a woman and her seven-year-old daughter, were killed, while five others sustained injuries when their SUV collided with a truck here, officials said on Friday.

Circle Officer Rajeev Kumar Sisodiya said the accident occurred around 11 PM on Thursday.

"The bodies have been sent for postmortem" the officer added.

