Gurugram, May 14 (PTI) A purported video of two SUVs performing dangerous stunts on the Gurugram-Sohna elevated road has surfaced on social media, prompting police to launch an investigation, officials said on Wednesday.

The video, which shows a black Toyota Fortuner and a black Mahindra Scorpio being driven recklessly for several kilometres, was allegedly recorded by the occupants themselves, they said.

Despite the presence of other vehicles, including school buses, the SUVs continued to perform stunts in the middle of the road, the officials said.

The accused later uploaded at least three videos of the stunts on social media, they added.

In one of the clips, both vehicles are seen driving side-by-side in the middle of the road, forcing other commuters to manoeuvre dangerously to avoid collisions, a police spokesperson said.

In another video, the drivers are seen switching lanes in a zigzag pattern. A school bus is also seen behind the SUVs, but the drivers continue the stunts without giving way, the spokesperson added.

Police said they are trying to trace the accused on the basis of the vehicles' registration numbers.

Efforts are on to identify the people involved. Strict action will be taken against those endangering the lives of others, the spokesperson said.

