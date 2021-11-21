Latur, Nov 21 (PTI) Latur city in Maharashtra was awarded GFC-3 star ranking and ODF++ status in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan 2021 survey, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Chemicals of Bombs Used in Pulwama Terror Attack Were Purchased via Amazon, Says CAIT.

Latur Mayor Vikrant Gojamunde said the city had improved its ranking in the survey from 138 last year to 38 this time due to the hard work put in by citizens, civic staff and officials.

Also Read | Qatar GP 2021 Practice 3 & Qualifying Round Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details Of F1 Event From Doha on TV in India.

"I requested the dignitaries present on the dais (during the award ceremony in New Delhi on Saturday) to hand over the award to Latabai Rasal, a representative of sanitary workers from Latur. It was a proud moment," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)