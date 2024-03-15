New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Swiss transportation technology company Swisspod and TuTr Hyperloop will collaborate to establish a robust framework for cooperation in the development and deployment of hyperloop technology within India.

TuTr Hyperloop is a deep tech incubated startup at IIT Madras. It designs and develops ultra-high-speed ground transportation systems, among others.

Also Read | Indian States and Their Formation Dates: Maharashtra Din, Bihar Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi & More - Marking Celebrations of Statehood Days.

Both companies together with the governments of Switzerland and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a release said on Friday.

Jointly, Swisspod and TuTr Hyperloop will spearhead the design and funding of a testing centre in India that will serve as a hub for refining hyperloop technology, facilitating various experiments and validating its feasibility in real-world conditions.

Also Read | AP TET Exam Results 2024: Final Answer Key of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Released at aptet.apcfss.in, Main Results To Be Declared Soon.

The two companies will pool their expertise and resources to accelerate research, testing, and innovation in the field, ensuring the safe, efficient, and reliable progression of hyperloop systems.

They also plan to "explore and assess potential commercial hyperloop transportation routes in India, and develop a strategic blueprint for financing and constructing the system," the release said.

Swiss Ambassador to India and Bhutan Ralf Heckner said companies such as Swisspod Technologies are already paving the path for the private sector's leadership in implementing the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement signed recently between the EFTA countries and India.

"With the right policy support and FTA agreement framework, I am positive that the economic ties between Switzerland and India will continue to strengthen," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)