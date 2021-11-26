New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Shares of life sciences company Tarsons Products on Friday settled with a premium of nearly 27 per cent in its debut trade against the issue price of Rs 662.

The stock listed at Rs 700, a gain of 5.74 per cent against the issue price on BSE. It further jumped 26.88 per cent to close at Rs 840.

Also Read | Xiaomi Black Friday Sale 2021: Massive Discounts on Mi 11X Pro, RedmiBook 15 Series, Mi Outdoor Speaker & Smart Band 5.

On NSE, it listed with a premium of 3.02 per cent at Rs 682. It jumped 23.62 per cent to close at Rs 818.40.

In volume terms, 26.30 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 1.34 crore on NSE.

Also Read | Cyber Monday 2021: Early Deals on AirPods Pro, Samsung Chromebook 4, Fire TV Stick, Apple Watch 7 & More.

The initial public offer of Tarsons Products Limited received 77.49 times subscription earlier this month.

The Rs 1,023.84-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 635-662 per share.

Tarsons Products is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and supplying a diverse range of quality labware products used in laboratories across research organisations, academic institutes, pharmaceutical firms, diagnostics companies and hospitals.

It manufactures a range of quality labware products that help advance scientific discovery and improve healthcare.

The company currently operates through its five manufacturing facilities located in West Bengal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)