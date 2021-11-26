Xiaomi has announced its Black Friday Sale. The sale is live now and will last till November 30, 2021. The company is offering discounts on several products such as laptops, smart TVs, smartphones, earbuds, smart bands and smartwatches. Xiaomi has partnered with ICICI Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount on transactions made by ICICI debit and credit cards. Customers purchasing the Xiaomi products can also get up to Rs 5,000 across offline and online stores. Chinese Brand Xiaomi Becomes World’s Number 2 Smartphone Maker Overtaking Apple in Second Quarter of 2021: Research.

Smartphones:-

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi 11X 5G and Mi 11X Pro 5G smartphone are currently available at Rs 21,499, Rs 22,499 and Rs 31,499, respectively. There is also an additional Rs 5,000 off via exchange deals which will even lower the effective price. Moreover, there is an additional discount of Rs 500 with Reward Mi coupon, flat Rs 600 cashback via MobiKwik, and up to Rs 1,500 discount on accessories with the purchase of any Xiaomi smartphone.

RedmiBook 15 Series:-

RedmiBook 15 Pro and RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition is listed on the Xiaomi India website at Rs 44,499 and Rs 35,499, respectively.

A little bit of de𝑙𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡 goes a long way But, our #BlackFriday offer on #Xiaomi11LiteNE5G makes this delight for you bigger and joyful. #SuperLite5GLoaded smartphone starting from ₹21,499 Get yours now: https://t.co/iJCq7T9aQH pic.twitter.com/CkWUHmrrlj — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) November 26, 2021

Customers can also get up to Rs 3,500 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards for RedmiBook 15 Pro, whereas there is up to Rs 2,500 off on RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition.

Smart TVs:-

Redmi Smart TV X Series is now being sold at Rs 35,999, whereas Redmi Smart TV 43-inch and Mi LED TV 4C 43-inch are listed with a price tag of Rs 23,499 and Rs 24,499, respectively, on the Xiaomi India website. Customers purchasing a TV can also avail no-cost EMI offer with a BFL EMI network card and flat Rs 600 cashback via MobiKwik.

In addition to this, Xiaomi is also offering Mi Earphones Basic, Mi Dual Driver in-ear earphones, Redmi SonicBass Wireless earphones, Mi Super Bass Wireless headphones, Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker, Redmi Earbuds 2C, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i, Mi Smart Band 5 and more at a decent discount.

