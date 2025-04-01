New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Tata Motors on Tuesday said its domestic sales remained flat at 90,500 units in March.

The auto major sold 90,822 units in the same month last year.

Overall passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles, were up 3 per cent at 51,872 units compared to 50,297 units a year ago.

Total commercial vehicle sales declined 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 41,122 units in March.

For FY25, total sales declined 4 per cent to 9,12,155 units against 9,49,015 units in 2023-24 fiscal.

Passenger vehicle sales dipped 13 per cent to 64,276 units last fiscal from 73,833 units in FY24.

Commercial vehicle sales declined 5 per cent to 3,76,903 units compared to 3,95,845 units in 2023-24.

FY25 ended on a positive note for the commercial vehicles industry, post the YoY demand decline witnessed earlier, Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said.

"Looking ahead to FY26, we anticipate sustained growth despite global headwinds.

Demand is expected to rise, driven by higher fleet utilisation, financial support from rate cuts, lower crude oil prices, and a renewed focus on large-scale infrastructure projects," he added.

"At the same time, we remain mindful of the potential impact of new regulations mandating truck cabin air conditioning on vehicle prices," Wagh said.

The company will continue to closely monitor government infrastructure spending and growth across key end-use segments, he added.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra the passenger vehicle sales is expected to reach 4.3 million units in FY25, reflecting a modest 2 per cent growth.

"Looking ahead, overall demand growth will be shaped by macroeconomic factors such as consumption growth, inflation, infrastructure spending and global geopolitics," he said.

However, industry momentum is expected to be driven by continued innovation in line with evolving customer preferences, he added.

SUVs, CNG, and EVs will remain key growth drivers, fueling the industry's expansion, Chandra noted.

"With a strategically aligned product portfolio, supported by new nameplate launches and our multi-powertrain strategy, Tata Motors is well positioned to seize market opportunities and sustain its momentum," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)