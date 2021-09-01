New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Shares of Tata Motors on Wednesday jumped nearly 3 per cent after the company said its total domestic wholesales increased by 53 per cent in August.

The stock rose by 2.73 per cent to close at Rs 295.20 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.46 per cent to Rs 297.30.

At the NSE, it climbed 2.55 per cent to close at Rs 294.65.

In volume terms, 28.55 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 3.31 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

Tata Motors on Wednesday said its total domestic wholesales increased by 53 per cent to 54,190 units in August as compared to the same month last year. The company had sold 35,420 units in August 2020.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 28,018 units in August, up 51 per cent as compared to 18,583 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 29,781 units, up 66 per cent from 17,889 units in August 2020, it added.

