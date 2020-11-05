New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Tata Motors on Thursday said it has crossed 1.5 lakh unit production milestone for its compact SUV Nexon.

The company rolled out 1.5 lakh units of the model from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune, the automaker said in a statement.

Also Read | Huawei Nova 8 SE, Nova 8 SE High Edition Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The Tata Nexon had achieved the first 50,000 unit production milestone in September 2018, followed by the 1 lakh unit mark in September last year, it added.

"As the first car in India to receive a full five star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, an internationally renowned safety accreditation body in 2018, the Nexon has paved the way for other cars from Tata Motors like Altroz, Tiago and Tigor to establish new benchmarks in car safety in each of their respective segments," Tata Motors said.

Also Read | Andy Dwyer From Parks and Rec Studied at Gopi Bahu’s School of Washing Laptops – Here’s Video Proof.

Tata Motors reported highest ever sales for the Nexon in October this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)