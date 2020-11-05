Huawei, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Nova 8 SE, Nova 8 SE High Edition smartphones in China. Both devices are up for pre-booking & will go on sale from November 11, 2020. Huawei Nova 8 SE is priced at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 29,100) for the lone 8GB & 128GB model. Huawei Nova 8 SE High Edition costs CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 30,200) for the same configuration. The company has not revealed any information about the international availability of the phones. Huawei Nova 8 SE Launch on November 5, 2020; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Huawei Nova 8 SE, Nova 8 SE High Edition Launched (Photo Credits: Huawei)

In terms of specifications, both Huawei Nova 8 SE & Nova 8 SE High Edition feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The high edition smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimesity 800U SoC whereas the standard edition comes with MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset. For optics, Nova 8 SE phones come with a quad rear camera system comprising of 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor & a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

Huawei Nova 8 SE phones will be offered with 8GB RAM & 128GB of internal storage. Nova 8 SE devices come packed with a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging. Connectivity options such as 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/A-GPS & a USB Type-C port, an in-display fingerprint sensor.

