New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced a new delivery centre in Londrina, Brazil, to help Brazilian organisations in their technology transformation with a focus on digital transformation, artificial intelligence and cognitive business operations.

The new centre will create more than 1,600 new job opportunities over the next five years, contribute to the local economy and strengthen TCS' presence in the region, a company statement said.

"The delivery centre will specialise in key areas, such as business transformation, artificial intelligence, and cognitive business operations, offering a comprehensive suite of IT services to clients in Brazil and around the world," it said.

TCS Brazil Country Head Bruno Rocha said the company is aiming to double the number of associates in key areas like cybersecurity, cloud, cognitive business operations, information technology infrastructure services, artificial intelligence and automation.

TCS has been operating in Brazil for over two decades, with operations in Londrina, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

