New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Shares of Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday gained nearly 1 per cent after the software services firm opened the fourth-quarter earnings season with a stellar set of numbers, crossing the Rs 50,000-crore revenue mark for the first time and recording 7.4 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit.

The market heavyweight stock opened the trade on a tepid note and later gained 0.73 per cent to Rs 3,723.50 on the BSE. It hit a high of Rs 3,723.50 and a low of Rs 3,650.05 so far during the trade.

Also Read | Meta To Allow Creators To Sell Virtual Items in Social VR App 'Horizon Worlds'.

At the NSE, it went up by 0.69 per cent to Rs 3,722 after a muted opening.

The country's largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services on Monday said it has crossed the Rs 50,000 crore revenue mark for the first time.

Also Read | Oppo F21 Pro 5G & Oppo F21 Pro Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The company said its revenue jumped 15.8 per cent to Rs 50,591 crore in the reporting quarter on an annualised basis.

TCS closed fiscal 2022 with a bang, crossing for the first time USD 25 billion annual revenue of Rs 1,91,754 crore, up 16.8 per cent, driven by the highest-ever incremental revenue of USD 3.533 billion and an all-time high order book.

Its annual profit jumped 14.8 per cent to Rs 38,327 crore.

"TCS results are in line and marginally above expectations. This can support IT stocks even if there is some profit booking," according to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)