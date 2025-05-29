Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 29 (PTI) A teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 16-year-old student at a private school here, police said on Thursday.

The education department has sealed the school in the Budhana police station area due to "irregularities". The school had permission to enrol students up to class 8 but was also running classes 9 and 10, according to officials.

The accused teacher, Shehzad (35), was arrested on Wednesday under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Budhana Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh told reporters.

Education department officials said the school was sealed due to "irregularities" and an investigation has been ordered into these.

It was found that the school had permission to enrol students up to class 8 but it was illegally running classes 9 and 10, the officials said.

