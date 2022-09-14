Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Technology can create modern infrastructure that can help build efficient supply chain across MSMEs and large segments in the food processing sector, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel said on Wednesday.

The right technique, technological know-how and adequate financial support will eventually increase the overall production and enhance exports, Patel said while addressing the 16th ANUTEC - International FoodTec India 2022.

The minister said innovative technologies will help create modern infrastructure that can help in efficient supply chain management across MSME, large, and small segments.

"We will do all that we can to simplify the food policy and support the food processing industry," he added.

“Favourable economic policies and schemes such as PLI - Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) can not only provide a big boost to the growth of food processing sector in the country but also help India in becoming a global food manufacturing hub," Koelnmesse India YA Trade Fairs Managing Director Milind Dixit said.

The two-day 16th ANUTEC - International FoodTec India, has over 450 exhibitors from 32 countries and is expecting over 14,000 business visitors from the industry.

