Nagpur, May 14 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Ramtek taluka in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when the boy was playing with his friends on the bank of the pond, which is 25-feet in depth.

The deceased was identified as Prem Dhamne. His body was fished out on Saturday afternoon.

A case of accidental death was registered.

