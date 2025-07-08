New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A teenage boy sustained bullet injuries after three men allegedly opened fire at him near a foot overbridge in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area, an official said on Tuesday.

Aryan (17), a resident of Jahangirpuri, was rushed to the trauma centre in Civil Lines with two gunshot wounds, he said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, July 8, 2025: As Gold Price Continues To Fall, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

The information regarding the incident was received from the hospital around 10.14 pm on Monday.

Aryan's mother Neetu, who witnessed the incident, told police that she, along with her son and two others, Ranjeeta and Nikhil, was standing near the foot overbridge opposite the main gate of a colony in Azadpur, when the accused reached the spot and opened fire.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 07, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"She identified the assailants as Laddu, Shamsher and Shanu, all residents of Jahangirpuri," the police officer said.

Aryan was immediately taken to the hospital with the help of others. The crime team and forensic officials inspected the scene and evidence has been collected.

"A case has been registered at Adarsh Nagar police station and a manhunt to nab the accused is underway," he added.

Police said the motive behind the shooting is being probed. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)