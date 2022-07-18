Hyderabad, Jul 18 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday interacted with the petitioners of the "Mahila Darbar" here and assured them of all possible help.

There were a total of 41 women seeking legal aid to fight their cases, and the Governor assured them of providing free legal assistance with the help of the Centre for Practicing Law and the Hyderabad District Legal Services Authority, a release from Raj Bhavan said.

On the occasion, she also extended financial assistance to three needy women from her discretionary grants, it said.

The Governor was joined by National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma and other legal experts during the interaction with the petitioners of the Mahila Darbar.

Soundararajan said the Mahila Darbar interaction was aimed at offering a constructive help to the needy women and was not for creating controversy.

"There were many women with a wide ranging problems and we are sorting out the petitions and those that require the government attention, we have forwarded the same to the government for the speedy redressal," she said.

Some of the women who took part in the event cried uncontrollably, while pouring out their woes to the Governor.

Assuring them of all necessary help within the given limitations, Soundararajan told them not to worry as she was with them.

Referring to the traditional Bonalu festival celebrations, the Governor also said women will have the blessings of the Goddess Mahankali Amma.

More than 400 women had turned up for the Mahila Darbar held earlier on June 10.

There were a total of 193 petitions on various issues ranging from seeking medical help, financial help, legal help, family issues, land and property disputes etc., the release said.

Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan and senior officials were present, the release added.

