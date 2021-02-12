Hyderabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said she wanted to focus on taking measures for the welfare of tribals and planned to visit their areas in the state.

"I have a very good plan for the tribals... Post pandemic period, how the nutritional status is there, how the livelihood is...," she told reporters here.

Soundararajan, a medical doctor, said she was unable to undertake visits to tribal areas so far due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to the 'Raj Bhavan Annam', a recently-launched programme of providing nutritious food to Raj Bhavan sanitation workers and students of school attached to it, she said she has a similar plan for the tribal areas as well.

Soundararajan, who had visited some tribal areas in the state before the outbreak of COVID-19, said she might take up a tour to such areas probably by the end of this month with the pandemic abating.

Earlier, she released a book 'Moving forward with memories of maiden year (actions accomplished as Governor in the service of people of Telangana') at an event held in the Raj Bhavan.

Soundararajan, who became Telangana Governor in September, 2019, recalled her days in the office, saying she had first written to the state government on controlling dengue since she was a doctor.

Though there was some hesitancy initially, the government took it in a positive manner, she said, adding similarly, it responded well to her views on checking the spread of COVID-19 when testing was low in the state.

Noting that her endeavour was the well being of people, the Governor said she can be a facilitator in resolving various issues concerning them.

Asked about the coming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Soundararajan, who had earlier served as BJP president in the neighbouring state, said she cannot indulge in politics being a governor.

