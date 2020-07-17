Tirupati (AP), Jul 17 (PTI): A 43-year old television journalist succumbed to coronavirus at a COVID Care facility here on Friday, a hospital official said.

He had tested positive for the virus on June 12 and was subsequently admitted to a COVID designated hospital in Kadapa, the official said.

Also Read | OnePlus 8 Smartphone Review: OnePlus' True Flagship Phone You Can't Resist.

The journalist, working for a leading Telugu TV channel, was shifted to the COVID care facility here on July 14 after a video in which he alleged he was not happy with the treatment at the hospital in Kadapa went viral on social media.

The man, hailing from Kadapa, 140 km from here, died this evening, the official said.

Also Read | YouTube Lifts Restrictions on 1080p HD Video Streaming in India: Report.

He is the second journalist to die due to coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh after a 45-year-old scribe working for a Telugu TV channel in the temple town succumbed on Sunday last, a government official said.PTI COR SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)