New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The national capital witnessed a significant dip in temperatures on Monday as light rainfall was logged across Delhi-NCR, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum and minimum temperatures remained well below the seasonal average.

Safdarjung, the city's base observatory, recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius -- 6.8 degrees below normal -- and a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius, which is nearly 4 degrees below the average for this time of year.

Several parts of the city received rainfall, with Palam registering 14.4 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Ayanagar saw the highest intra-day rainfall of 20 mm. Humidity levels remained high, touching 100 per cent in the past 24 hours.

"Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms is likely to continue in Delhi for the next several days," the IMD bulletin said.

The ongoing weather conditions are being influenced by an active monsoon trough passing through Delhi, coupled with cyclonic circulation over south Rajasthan and adjoining north Gujarat.

Forecasts for the coming days indicate temperatures will hover between 31-34 degrees Celsius, with light rainfall likely across all districts of Delhi-NCR till July 6. No heat wave conditions are expected during this period.

Winds over Delhi remained easterly at speeds of up to 15 to 20 kilometre per hour, adding to the cooling effect. IMD officials said the below-normal temperatures and recurring showers mark a typical early monsoon pattern.

The respite is expected to benefit residents coping with persistent heat and pollution levels in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category on Monday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 65 at 4 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhi's air quality was in the "satisfactory" range for the last five days, offering a brief respite from the city's usual pollution levels.

