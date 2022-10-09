Kozhikode, Oct 9 (PTI) A temple priest, moving around suspiciously in Koyilandy near here, wearing a burqa was caught by the public and handed over to the police.

Jishnu Namboothiri (28) was caught by auto drivers at Koyilandy junction on October 7, police said on Sunday.

"They found him wandering in a burqa and handed him over to the police. However, there was no complaint against him for committing any crime. So, we let him go after his relatives reached the police station," they said.

The man, who is working as a priest at a temple near Meppayur here, told the police that he was wearing burqa as he had chicken pox.

A burqa is a loose garment covering the whole body from head to toe, worn by Muslim women.

The police said they could not find any traces of chicken pox on preliminary examination.

They verified his name, address, and other details and let him off.

