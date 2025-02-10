Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said that temples preserve Indian traditions, culture and values. He said that they are not only symbols of faith but are also major centres of our social and cultural consciousness, he said.

Sharma was addressing the Sri Pashupatinath Mahadev Mandir Murti Prana Pratishtha ceremony at Matrikundiya in Chittorgarh on Monday. He said that temples are the soul of Indian Sanatan culture which strengthens our heritage. The state government is continuously working for cultural and spiritual development in the state.

According to the official statement, he said that the land of Chittor is the land of warriors. This land has produced great personalities like Veer Maharana Pratap and Bhakt Shiromani Mirabai. Also, it is also famous as a major centre of devotion and spirituality.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, believing in the concept of 'development as well as heritage', is taking forward the heritage along with development in the country.

He said that the state government is committed to realising the vision of an excellent and developed Rajasthan. Understanding the needs of the state, the state government has first worked on the needs of electricity and water.

He said that he understands the pain of the farmers very well. If our 'Annadaata' farmers get sufficient water and electricity for farming, they will be empowered.

Sharma said that the state government has taken many decisions like Kisan Samman Nidhi and an increase in the minimum support price of wheat, which has given economic strength to the farmers.

He said that the state government is committed to providing employment opportunities to the youth by giving four lakh government jobs in five years. It has fulfilled more than 50 percent of the promises made in the Sankalp Patra and it is determined to fulfill every promise.

