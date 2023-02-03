Thane, Feb 3 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party's Thane unit chief Niranjan Davkhare was on Friday appointed as the spokesperson of the party's state unit.

The appointment was made by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, a party release said.

Davkhare, son of former deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Vasant Davkhare, is an MLC from Konkan graduates' constituency for the past 11 years.

The constituency comprises 55 talukas in the state's Konkan region.

