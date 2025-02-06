New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Ramco Cements Ltd on Thursday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 181.58 crore for the December quarter, helped by gains from sale of land.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 81.57 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal year, The Ramco Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 6.03 per cent to Rs 1,983.45 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,110.88 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has earned a profit of Rs 188.58 crore during the December quarter from sale of investments/surplus lands, which is recognised under exceptional items, it said.

Sales volume during the quarter rose 9 per cent to 4.37 million tonnes.

"During Q3FY25, the total sale volume (including construction chemicals) is 4.37 million tonnes, compared to 4 million tonnes in Q3FY24 with a growth of 9 per cent," the company said in its earnings statement.

Its cement capacity utilisation has increased marginally from 74 per cent in Q3FY24 to 75 per cent in Q3FY25.

However, "EBIDTA for Q3FY25 is Rs 291 crore as against Rs 402 crore during Q3FY24 with de-growth of 28 per cent," it added.

Total expenses of The Ramco Cements in the December quarter were marginally down at Rs 1,991.71 crore.

The Ramco Cements' total income, which include other income, was also down 5.81 per cent in the December quarter to Rs 1,994.26 crore.

Shares of The Ramco Cements Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 890.20 on the BSE, down 1.08 per cent from the previous close.

