Chennai, Mar 6 (PTI) Asset management firm The Wealth Company Asset Management pvt ltd, formerly Pantomath Capital Management Pvt Ltd, has targeted to raise Rs 10,000 crore in assets under management over the next 12 months, a top official said here on Thursday.

The Mumbai-headquartered company has achieved a milestone of raising over Rs 4,000 crore in AUM within a short span of one year, company Managing Director Madhu Lunawat said.

The company also planned to expand presence in Tamil Nadu and has targeted three-fold growth in assets under management from cities including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli.

"Currently, Chennai accounts for 5.15 per cent of the company's AUM, a figure that The Wealth Company aims to increase 15 per cent. This strategic expansion is part of the company's broader vision to deepen its footprint," she told reporters.

"Tamil Nadu is an important market for us...Our company has already seen significant traction in Chennai, which currently contributes 5.15 per cent (Rs 155.10 crore) to our total AUM. Building on this momentum, we plan to increase our presence in Tamil Nadu," she said.

The Wealth Company launched the latest fund Bharat Value Fund Series - III, with total size of Rs 2,500 crore with Rs 1,500 crore in corpus with green shoe option of up to Rs 1,000 crore and currently has commitments in excess of Rs 1,500 crore, he said.

Responding to a query, she said the company intends to launch Bharat Value Fund Series-IV. "We have targeted Rs 2,000 crore (as a total size of the fund)", she said.

The company had launched Bharat Value Fund (Series II) in April 2024, which garnered commitments of Rs 1,800 crore and reached full subscription in August 2024, the company said.

