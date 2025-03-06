Bengaluru, March 6: BJP leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya tied the knot with popular Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in a simple yet much-talked-about ceremony on Thursday, March 6. The news of their wedding has taken social media by storm, sparking curiosity about the singer’s background and achievements. While reports of their engagement surfaced in January, neither had confirmed their relationship at the time.

Now, with their wedding making headlines, many are eager to know more about Sivasri beyond her association with Surya. So, who is Sivasri Skandaprasad? Sivasri, a trained classical singer and Bharatanatyam dancer, is widely recognised for her contributions to Mani Ratnam’s "Ponniyin Selvan" franchise. Her artistic background and diverse talents have now become a topic of public interest. As curiosity grows about the BJP MP’s newlywed wife, here’s everything you need to know about Sivasri Skandaprasad. Tejasvi Surya Ties Knot With Sivasri Skandaprasad in Bengaluru, See Wedding Pic.

Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad?

Sivasri Skandaprasad is a renowned Carnatic singer, Bharatanatyam performer, and multi-talented artist known for her contributions to Indian classical music and dance. Born in 1996, she is the daughter of Mridangam maestro Seerkazhi Sri J Skandaprasad, which deeply influenced her musical journey. She gained widespread recognition for her vocal performances in Mani Ratnam’s "Ponniyin Selvan" franchise and has performed at prestigious Chennai sabhas like Narada Gana Sabha and Brahma Gana Sabha. Apart from singing, she is also a Bharatanatyam dancer and has accompanied several eminent dancers with her vocals. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya To Marry Chennai-Based Carnatic Singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in March 2025? Here’s What We Know.

Her artistic versatility extends beyond performance, as she has represented India in cultural exchange programs in Denmark and South Korea through the Indian Centre for Cultural Relations (ICCR). Beyond the arts, Sivasri is a bio-engineering graduate from SASTRA University, where she researched drug-induced fetal defects. She also holds a diploma in Ayurvedic cosmetology and a Master’s degree in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras.

Passionate about promoting India’s cultural heritage, she founded "Ahuti", an initiative that nurtures 64 Indian art forms through online training programs. Additionally, she is a skilled painter who takes on commissioned projects and has pursued modeling part-time. Over the years, she has received several accolades, including the Bharata Kala Choodamani and Yuva Kala Bharathi titles, for her contributions to music and dance.

